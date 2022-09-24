Imran Khan sets condition for return to National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has linked his party’s return to the National Assembly with the investigation into a “threat letter”, which purportedly contains evidence of a foreign conspiracy hatched to overthrow the PTI government in Centre, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“PTI is ready to return to National Assembly only if a thorough probe is carried out into US cipher,” he said while talking to the media.

The PTI chief further said that he wants good relations with everyone in the region in the national interest and added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to break Pakistan.

“I want relations with the US under national interests,” he added.

Regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Imran said: “Shehbaz’s UNGA speech was an announcement of the country’s bankruptcy”.

The PTI chief said that PM Shehbaz and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had ruined country’s economy. “Miftah Ismail is treating cancer with disprin,” Khan said while linking Miftah’s economic policies.

“The current government has closed the cases of NAB amounting to 1100 billion rupees and now Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan,” he said.

Imran Khan admitted that PTI committed mistakes during its tenure and vowed not to repeat the same mistakes if came into power again.

“If we come into power again, we will not repeat the mistakes of the past,” he added.

The condition came two days after the Supreme Court (SC) advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reconsider its decision to resign from the National Assembly.

A two-member bench of SC comprising CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha Malik heard the PTI’s petition regarding the acceptance of its resignations from NA in one go.

During the hearing, CJP said PTI should play its role in the Parliament in this testing time, millions of people are suffering from floods. The economy of the country has been badly damaged by the floods.

Do you have any idea how much it will cost to hold by-polls on 123 NA seats? CJP Bandial asked PTI counsel.

Justice Ayesha Malik in her remarks said you [PTI] is asking to interfere in Parliament’s matter which will surely set a bad precedent. Later, SC adjourned further hearing on the case for an indefinite period.

