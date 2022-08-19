Imran Khan: ‘Shahbaz Gill mentally, physically tortured incl sexual abuse’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said Friday that ‘Shahbaz Gill was humiliated to break him down’, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter thread, “All the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically including sexual abuse – most too gruesome to relate.

“He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info. ICT police says it did not inflict any torture,” said Khan besides raising questions over the authorities.

READ: SHAHBAZ GILL: PTI PROTESTS IN SENATE AGAINST ‘MISTREATMENT’

“Who tortured Gill? There is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture. Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice,” vowed the PTI chief.

All the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically incl sexual abuse – most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info. ICT police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is: pic.twitter.com/iGNczYChnt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 19, 2022

Earlier, an Islamabad court suspended the physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill until Monday after reserving a verdict on a police plea for his eight-day physical remand in a case under sedition charges.

The court while rejecting the plea of extension in physical remand, directed the Islamabad police to transfer him to PIMS Hospital and conduct a complete medical check-up of the suspect.

