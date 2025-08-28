ATC sends PTI founder’s nephew Shershah on judicial remand in Jinnah House case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Shershah Khan, son of Aleema Khan and nephew of the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, to jail on judicial remand in connection with the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the court rejected the prosecution’s request for physical remand and ordered that the accused, Shershah, be sent to jail. The hearing pertained to the violent incidents that occurred during the May 9 protests, during which Jinnah House in Lahore was attacked.

Authorities stated that Imran Khan’s nephew, Shershah was arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack.

According to the police, a stick was recovered from the suspect, and a photogrammetric test of the accused has been conducted. Authorities also intend to collect material from the suspect’s social media accounts.

The court clarified that obtaining the social media material does not require physical remand. Nonetheless, the accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, authorities had disclosed the details of FIRs registered against two key suspects in the May 9 riots, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s nephews, Shershah Khan and Shahrez Khan, who are also sons of Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan.

According to security sources, both men were actively involved in the violent attacks on Jinnah House and other incidents of arson and vandalism on May 9, 2023.

FIR texts state that Shershah Khan participated in setting police vans on fire, attacking security personnel, and damaging state property. The FIR also notes that video evidence and geo-fencing data confirm Aleema Khan’s son presence at the crime scene.

Shershah reportedly fled abroad after the riots, hiding in London for nearly two years while running anti-state propaganda campaigns through digital platforms. He was arrested upon his return to Pakistan on August 22, 2025.

Similarly, Shahrez Khan is accused of planning and participating in the attacks. His name appeared in the supplementary investigation report in September 2023. Shahrez was arrested on August 21, 2025, and presented before the court on August 22, following the formal registration of the FIR.

Both suspects face charges of inciting violence, arson, vandalism, and assault on police officials. Authorities have requested a 30-day physical remand for polygraph testing and further investigation.

Security officials emphasized that these arrests prove no individual is above the law, stating, “May 9 was an act of treason, and all those involved will face justice in accordance with the law.”