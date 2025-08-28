ATC sends PTI founder’s nephew Shershah on judicial remand in Jinnah House case

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 28, 2025
    • -
  • 13 views
    • -
  • 415 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 3 min
ATC sends PTI founder’s nephew Shershah on judicial remand in Jinnah House case
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment