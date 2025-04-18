PTI founder’s sister files contempt plea in Adiala jail visitation case

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khanum, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan filed a contempt of court plea against authorities concerned for denying their meeting with the incarcerated former prime minister, ARY News reported.

Aleema Khanum approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through her counsel through Advocate Ali Bukhari and maintained that the jail authorities are not allowing the visits, despite the court orders.

Aleema Khanum requested the IHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Punjab Home Secretary and Superintendent of Prisons for not following court orders.

The petitioner argued that Imran Khan’s meeting with his lawyers and family members is his legal right. She said that a lists of lawyers, family members and friends who are willing to meet Imran Khan have also been compiled.

Earlier on Thursday, several PTI leaders including sisters of party founder Imran Khan were taken into custody near Adiala Jail after gathering to demand a meeting with the imprisoned former prime minister.

The PTI leaders and three sisters of Imran Khan were present at the under-construction plaza on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Niazullah Niazi, Ahmed Bachar, Zartaj Gul, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and other leaders were also taken into custody.

The PTI leaders were taken into custody and transferred to a police van. They all were released after a brief detention.