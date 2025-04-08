web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PTI Founder’s sisters stand firm on jail visit, defy police offers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sisters remain resolute in their determination to meet their brother at Adiala Jail, despite the ongoing tensions, ARY News reported.

All Stories: Imran Khan

According to reports, 11 PTI workers, including Imran Khan’s sisters, have voluntarily surrendered themselves. The sisters, along with PTI workers, sat down on the lawn of a wedding hall.

Among those present were Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Aliya Hamza, Shafqat Awan, Niazullah Niazi, Raja Yasir Hasnain, and Hamid Khan, who joined Imran Khan’s sisters.

SHO Saddar, Owais Azim, offered to send Aleema Khan and the other sisters home, but Aleema Khan remains adamant, insisting that she will not leave without meeting her brother, Imran Khan.

She is determined to continue her protest unless granted the meeting.

Sources reveal that heavy police presence has been stationed at the wedding hall’s gate to prevent any potential unrest.

Read More: Punjab information minister rejects arrest claims of PTI founder’s sisters

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari denied reports of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sisters.

According to reports, Azma Bukhari stated that the Punjab Police did not arrest any women, including founder’s sisters.

She clarified that Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, and others used an “online car service” to travel and voluntarily boarded a police van, later getting off at Khawaja Service Station.

She further claimed that the footage revealed the truth behind what she called a “drama” staged to falsely show sympathy for Imran Khan.

Azma Bukhari accused the PTI leadership of orchestrating a failed show in an attempt to gain public sympathy.

Bukhari also commented on Imran Khan’s conditions in jail, stating that he was living in royal comfort while his wife, Bushra Bibi, continued to demand better facilities despite receiving a ‘B-class’ prison status.

She added that PTI workers had gathered outside Adiala Jail and claimed these workers were tired of the party’s divisive politics, highlighting the contradictions in the leadership’s actions.

She also remarked that the leadership, which once claimed to bring a revolution, had failed to improve the conditions of its supporters, who were now humiliated on the streets.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.