Vawda warns PTI founder’s sisters over conveying political messages

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, will not be holding any political meetings in the near future, ARY News reported

Speaking to a private news channel, Faisal Vawda said that if the founder’s sisters continue to convey political messages, restrictions could also be imposed on them.

Faisal Vawda advised the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi to focus on governance and pave a political path, rather than relying on force or intimidation.

He warned that if PTI wants to pursue coercive politics, the governor’s rule is prepared to counter it.

He claimed that PTI has made certain political plans, and the government has taken measures to counter them. Referring to November 26, Faisal Vawda said he had previously stated that no political confrontations would take place on that date.

Criticizing the provincial leadership, he said that instead of visiting the family of a martyred KP army officer, officials went to the US Consulate. He questioned whether the provincial government would be left in control if the state resolved a KP matter once.

Uzma Khanum Meets Imran Khan

Earlier, rumors surrounding the health of former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan were put to rest after his sister, Uzma Khanum, met him at Adiala Jail and confirmed that he is in good health, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Uzma Khanum said her brother was “fine and stable,” dismissing speculation about his condition. However, she added that the PTI founder was being subjected to continuous mental stress and was kept in solitary confinement.

Uzma Khanum claimed that PTI founder, Imran Khan, appeared angry and disturbed, highlighting that both he and Bushra Bibi are being subjected to continuous mental stress. She revealed that he had not met anyone for four weeks, and her recent visit was the first in that period.

She claims that Imran Khan reportedly remains confined alone in a small room, while Bushra Bibi is also kept in solitary confinement.

During the visit, the PTI founder expressed support for Sohail Afridi, urging him to remain at the forefront of party activities. Uzma Khanum said that Imran Khan had personal messages for Sohail Afridi, which she will deliver personally.

She said that Imran Khan also criticized certain party activities in his absence, stating that members who do not adhere to party principles will have no place in PTI.

Uzma Khanum further shared that Imran Khan discussed party candidate selections for upcoming Bar Council elections, mentioning Hamid Khan and Salman Akram Raja, and emphasized that notifications for Mahmooda Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir should be finalized.