Imran Khan slams Indian govt for torturing Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has slammed the Narendra Modi-led Indian government for torturing Kashmiri freedom fighter, Yasin Malik, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PTI Chairman condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “fascist” government for forcing Malik to go on a hunger strike.

“Strongly condemn fascist Modi government continuing torture of Kashmiri leader in Tihar jail forcing him to go on hunger strike,” Imran Khan said.

Strongly condemn fascist Modi govt’s continuing torture of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail forcing him to go on hunger strike. His life is in extreme danger. I call on UNSG, UNHCHR & internatonal human rights orgs to take action against India & save Yasin Malik’s life. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 26, 2022

The former premier also urged the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) to take action against Indian government and save the Kashmiri leader’s life.

Earlier in May, an Indian court sentenced the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Special Judge of India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA), Praveen Singh, officially convicted Yasin Malik on May 19. Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was sentenced for allegedly providing financial assistance to terrorists.

