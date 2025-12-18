Govt to establish protocol for PTI founder’s sons’ visit, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has issued a key statement regarding the announced visit of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sons to Pakistan.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Off the Record, Rana Sanaullah said the government will need to finalize protocols in advance. “If they are coming only for meetings, the government will ensure their meetings are conducted properly with full protocol,” he stated.

He added that Imran Khan’s sons may meet their father two or three times and then return. “Similarly, Imran Khan’s sisters will be allowed to meet him only under the law,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah highlighted security concerns, warning that if Imran Khan’s sons were to join rallies or public processions, it could lead to national embarrassment. “If they want to attend rallies or marches, the government should not permit it,” he emphasized.

Regarding jail visits, he said: “If the meetings are for visitation purposes, they will be allowed strictly according to the law. Jail authorities, supported by the government, will follow jail rules and High Court orders for such visits.”

The adviser also criticized PTI’s policies, alleging that the party’s founder Imran Khan promotes resistance and a path toward armed struggle. He referenced past events, including May 25, May 9, and November 26, 2024, as instances of what he called attempts at armed resistance.

Commenting on gatherings outside Adiala Jail, he said the current efforts are futile and warned that any escalation could prompt the government to consider transferring Imran Khan elsewhere. “People gather in the hundreds in the morning, but only 40–50 remain by night,” he noted.

Rana Sanaullah also criticized PTI’s international lobbying efforts, stating that the party previously tried to influence US elections and Congress members but failed to achieve any positive impact.

He concluded by reiterating that the government will allow meetings in accordance with legal and security protocols while emphasizing that public rallies will not be permitted for security reasons.