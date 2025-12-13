PTI founder still has facilitators within state institutions: Javed Latif

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif, believes that there are individuals within state institutions who want to bring Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), back to power.

He also criticized his own party, expressing concerns that some members of the PML-N had maintained contacts with the convicted former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed in the past, and stressed that such figures should also be held accountable.

Speaking during the ARY News show “Sawal Yeh Hai,” Javed Latif claimed that forces were backing the former Prime Minister. He claimed that what he described as a “window of facilitation” remained open and could potentially turn into a “door” in the future.

Javed Latif also referred to former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, alleging that decisions taken by him had later made those involved influential or powerful figures. He said accountability should not be limited to one individual and called for all those allegedly involved to be brought before the courts.

The PML-N leader demanded that all elements of the “Imran Khan-Faiz Hameed project” be made public. He stressed that if accountability had begun, it should be taken to its logical conclusion.

Referring to a sentencing ruling concerning Faiz Hameed, Javed Latif said the verdict itself mentioned that further investigations were required into Faiz Hameed’s role, adding that it was unrealistic to believe he could have acted alone.

He also made a revelation about his party: that individuals from within the PML-N ranks had also maintained relationships with ex-Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, former Spy MasterFaiz Hameed, the then Chief Justices of Supreme Court Saqib Nisar and Umar Ata Bandial, saying party affiliations should not be used to selectively label some as traitors while pardoning others.

Javed Latif expressed skepticism about the current government’s ability to pursue cases like that of Faiz Hameed. He believes members of the present government are weak, adding that he has no hope they will take action.