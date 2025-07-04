PTI founder stripped of all jail facilities: Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, said that all jail facilities for the former prime minister have been withdrawn at Adiala Jail, where he remains incarcerated, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media outside an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Thursday, she claimed Imran Khan is being denied basic privileges, including access to books and communication with his children.

Aleema said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz enjoyed full facilities, including stays in rest houses during their imprisonments.

She further accused the Punjab government, led by Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), of attempting to de-seat 26 PTI members in the Punjab Assembly.

Aleema also announced that Imran Khan has instructed the party to launch a new movement after the 10th of Muharram, signaling PTI’s intent to escalate its political efforts despite ongoing challenges.

Click here for latest updates on Imran Khan

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected post-arrest bail petitions of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, in eight cases related to the May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, announced the verdict.

The bail petitions pertain to eight separate cases, including attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower case and Shadman Police Station arson attack.

Prior to this, an anti-terrorism court had dismissed the PTI founder’s bail applications in all these cases, prompting the appeals in the high court.

During proceedings in LHC, a prosecutor had told the court that the PTI founder directed party leaders and workers to attack military installations.