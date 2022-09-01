Imran Khan suggests turning every division into a province

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has suggested turning every division in the country into a province, claiming it would make governance more effective, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader said that in his opinion every division of the country should be turned into a province. The country’s problems can be tackled more effectively if every division is treated as a province, he added.

Talking at a lawyers’ convention in Sargodha PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that this government has been imposed upon us and they would only do whatever they are asked to do by the people who brought them. The PDM alliance ousted him terming high inflation but now they have caused historic inflation in just 4 months, he added.

He said that people chanted slogans against them in Medina and a blasphemy case was filed against him and now he has been named in a terrorism case. He is sure he would be charged for contempt of IMF soon, he added.

The former premier said that India is buying 40% cheaper oil from Russia so why cant we do the same? We sacrificed 80,000 lives in USA’s war, why should we provide air bases to the USA in Pakistan?

He added that they can not let people who have been looting the country for 30 years rule us. He can not accept the rule of thugs, he added. The government blames Imran Khan for not staying silent while floods, would help the flood affectees but would not stay silent, he added.

