Imran Khan summons meeting of PTI leaders today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of party leaders today, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the former premier has summoned the meeting on central leadership at his residence Bani Gala. District presidents and general secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will attend the meeting.

The meeting will also be attended by senior party leaders. Imran Khan will address the meeting and assign ‘important’ responsibilities to all district leaders.

The PTI Chairman will also inform the party leaders about the next phase of the anti-government movement.

Earlier on September 30, it was reported that Imran Khan will announce a date for the long march towards Islamabad within seven days.

The senior leadership of the party met where it was decided that the time for giving the final call for a protest in Islamabad has finally arrived.

It was also decided, according to sources, that option to return to the assemblies shall not be considered anymore and now the PTI will take to the streets and the masses would now decide the future of politics in the country.

