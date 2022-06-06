Imran Khan summons meeting to finalise strategy for Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board Punjab on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PTI’s provincial parliamentary board will meet on June 7 to discuss the issue of awarding tickets for by-polls on 20 Punjab seats.

PTI has decided to award election tickets to the party workers in the by-polls which would be held on 20 vacant seats in Punjab on July 17.

After the preliminary decision by the parliamentary board, the final decision of awarding party tickets will be taken by the central leadership of PTI, it emerged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP has announced a schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

