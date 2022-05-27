Imran Khan summons PTI core committee session

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned the core committee meeting in Peshawar on Saturday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan summoned the core committee members in Peshawar for an important meeting to finalise next strategy of the political party.

The upcoming session of the PTI core committee will be held at Chief Minister’s House at 2:00 pm on Saturday.

READ: IMRAN KHAN VISITS RESIDENCE OF PTI ACTIVIST WHO DIED DURING LONG MARCH

Rumours of deal refuted

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan denied rumours of any deal with the establishment for calling off a sit-in in Islamabad and said that he took the decision to avoid imminent bloodshed and further hatred among the nation.

Addressing a press conference along with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Imran Khan reiterated his call to return to Islamabad after six days if his demand for the date of fresh elections is not accepted.

“I know people and PTI activists are disappointed over calling off the sit-in but I had to take the decision after I realized where the situation is being dragged,” he said and added that he could have staged a sit-in in Islamabad if he had no stakes in the country and had foreign assets.

READ: IMRAN KHAN GIVES SIX-DAY ULTIMATUM TO GOVT TO ANNOUNCE ELECTIONS

Imran Khan said that people on his side were ready to fight back against the police on the night of the long march which prompted him to call off the march as it would have increased hatred against the police.

He said that no one should think that he has accepted the imported government. “I consider it as a Jihad and will once again announce the date to reach Islamabad if a date for elections is not announced,” a determined Khan announced and added that this time he would come out with preparations.

Imran Khan further shared that he had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan asking if they could exercise their constitutional right to protest. “It will be clear in six days if Supreme Court will safeguard our constitutional right or not,” he said.

The PTI chairman further announced Rs10 million each for the families of the two PTI activists who died during the party’s long march towards Islamabad and said that they died for the great cause of seeking real independence for the nation.

Comments