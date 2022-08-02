Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned an important party meeting after Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict on prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the former premier has summoned Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari and other PTI leaders to Bani Gala, Islamabad after the ECP’s verdict.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting will discuss the ECP’s decision on prohibited funding case and party’s future strategy. PTI’s legal team will brief Imran Khan regarding the ECP’s decision.

The PTI Chairman will issue instructions to party leaders regarding the future strategy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

