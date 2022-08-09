Imran Khan summons PTI meeting following Shahbaz Gill’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Following the arrest of Dr Shahbaz Gill by police, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has summoned important meeting of the party in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the PTI huddle will discuss the matters related to arrest of former SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill. Source said that arrest of more important PTI leaders is on the cards before August 13 power show.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police, while a case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against him in the Bani Gala police station.

Talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that he was taken into custody by the personnel in civil dress and he was tortured at Bani Gala Chowk.

He was dragged out of the vehicle, Fawad Chaudhry said and added they have no information who has arrested his party fellow and charges are yet to be unknown.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill had warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest if he fails to appear before a committee probing incidents of torture over Azadi March participant.

