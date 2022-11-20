Imran Khan summons PTI meeting at Zaman Park

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday has summoned an important huddle of PTI at Zaman Park.

The important meeting of the party leaders has been summoned to finalise the arrangements for the Haqeqi Azadi March.

Vice president PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi and secretary-general Asad Umar will brief the party chairman about the arrival of the convoys. The meeting will decide the future course of action.

Meanwhile, security measures around Imran Khan’s residence are on high-alert to avoid any eventuality after the threat alert.

On Saturday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26.

Addressing the participants of the long march via video link, the former premier said asked the party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November between 1-2pm. “I will meet you there,” he added.

“You [workers and supporters] should try to reach between 1-2pm. I will myself address and give the next plan of action,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman added, reiterating that there was no other solution to the country’s issues than fresh and fair elections.

