Imran Khan summons PTI National Council meeting on Monday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the party’s National Council on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, issues pertaining to party bylaws and the current political situation will be discussed in the meeting. Members of the PTI National Council from across the country would attend the meeting on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the regime change will be reversed after the organisation of free and fair elections in the country.

He criticised that the country was witnessing economic growth and every sector was entering the stability phase when the PTI government was removed.

“Rulers are afraid of fresh elections. When a conspiracy was hatched and the no-trust motion was brought then I had announced fresh elections to let the people of Pakistan decide who should rule the country.”

“We could have saved ourselves from disasters if fresh elections were held at that time. The current rulers came into power without a roadmap to end the crisis. If you see the statements of [finance minister] Miftah Ismail, they did not give any policy.”

“This solution of the national issues is not only the organisation of just elections but free and fair elections. No one has confidence in the incumbent government including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

