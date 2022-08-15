Imran Khan summons PTI spokespersons meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned an ‘important’ meeting of party’s spokespersons today, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the former premier has summoned the meeting of party’s spokespersons at 02:00 PM in his Bani Gala residence.

The meeting will discuss the ongoing political situation and will devise strategies against the federal government. Imran Khan will also present guidelines to the spokespersons on the current situation.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unveiled the schedule of public gatherings to be addressed by party chief Imran Khan in Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to the schedule announced by PTI Sindh Chapter President Ali Zaidi, the former prime minister will address a public rally in Karachi on August 19 (Friday).

Zaidi further said that the Khan will address a power show in Hyderabad on August 20 (Saturday).

