Imran Khan terms amendments to NAB Bill as “NRO”

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called the amendments to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance by the federal government an NRO, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “The NAB bill amendment is basically an NRO and will destroy the anti corruption drive in Pakistan for all times to come.”

“All cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will be closed and a new round of mega corruption will commence,” the PTI Chairman added.

Imran Khan suggested that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) must take sou motu notice to ensure fair trial by appointing a monitoring judge to oversee all mega cases of politicians.

“As it is, five months have passed and FIA Court has failed to frame charges. This speaks volumes for how big thieves exploit and manipulate the system,” he added.

The ex-premier claimed that “Crime Minister” was trying to interfere in his and his family’s money laundering cases by altering record through friendly prosecution. “FIA on behest of Crime Minister has taken back challan for supplementary reference for altering it to destroy the case,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly approved amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

The bill was tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar who said that multiple amendments were made in the accountability Ordinance to clip the powers exercised by the accountability bureau.

Sharing details of the key amendments, he said that after fresh amendments, no arrests could be made before completion of the investigation process, and the suspect will have the right to obtain bail while 90-day remand is also abolished.

“90-day remand is for terrorists and we have now reduced the duration of remand to 14 days,” he said and added that no defamation campaign could be carried out unless the suspect is convicted in the case. The case could not be used for political purposes in the assets beyond means case, he said.

