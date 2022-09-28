Imran Khan to address gathering in Muzaffarabad tomorrow

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will address a ‘mammoth public gathering’ in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

This would be Imran Khan’s first public appearance in the territory after last year’s election campaign.

In this connection, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas today visited the venue to view arrangements for tomorrow’s public rally.

Speaking to the media, the AJK PM said that the public rally will break all previous records and it would be the “biggest gathering” in Kashmir’s history.

He went on to say that people from Azad Kashmir will participate in Imran Khan’s forthcoming long march towards Islamabad. “AJK is located next to Islamabad and people in large numbers will participate in long march on Khan’s call”.

The AJK premier further said that PTI will clean sweep upcoming local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that since being ousted from power in April this year, Imran has been holding rallies across the country, demanding early and transparent polls.

