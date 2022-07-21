Imran Khan to address joint parliamentary meeting of PTI, PML-Q

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will address a joint parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Lahore, ARY News reported.

This was confirmed by former federal minister for information and broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet on Thursday.

عمران خان آج لاہور پہنچیں گے تحریک انصاف اور مسلم لیگ ق کی پارلیمانی پارٹی سے خطاب کرینگے اور نامزد وزیر اعلیٰ چوہدری پرویز الہی عمران خان سے ملاقات کریں گے، کل کے بھرپور ردعمل کے بعد اب معاملات مکمل قابو میں ہیں امید ہے کامل اکثریت حاصل کر لیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 21, 2022

The PTI leader said former prime minister Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with the nominated Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Fawad Chaudhry hoped that they will get the magical number ahead of the Punjab CM election.

All the members of PTI and PML-Q are directed to attend the joint parliamentary party meeting. With the participation of members in the meeting, the parliamentary numbers of PTI and PML-Q will be finally revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the simple majority in the Punjab Assembly, the number of members should be 186.

