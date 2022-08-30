Imran Khan to address seminar on economic crisis today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a national seminar on economic crisis today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has organised a national seminar on the economic crisis in Punjab House Islamabad, which will be addressed by party chief Imran Khan.

Apart of Imran Khan’s speech, renowned economists will shed light on the causes of the rapidly shrinking economy. Meanwhile, PTI’s economic team will present a critical review of the recent deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility Programme (EFF).

The Fund in a press release announced that the executive board completed the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the “extended arrangement” under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

“The board’s decision allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 894 million (about $1.1 billion), bringing total purchases for budget support under the arrangement to about US$3.9 billion,” the statement read.

The economic growth rate of Pakistan in this fiscal year is expected to be 3.5 per cent, unemployment in the country is likely to be 6 percent, and government expenditure during this fiscal year are estimated at 17.1 per cent of GDP.

