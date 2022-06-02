Imran Khan to announce future political strategy in Dir rally

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that he would announce his future course of action during his next public gathering in Dir and asked the nation to prepare for getting independence from the corrupt ruling elite, ARY NEWS reported.

“We are getting prepared to rid the nation of people who are part of this imported government,” Imran Khan said while addressing a rally in Shangla and asked the participants to get ready for his call to march towards Islamabad.

He lauded that people have proved during the PTI’s long march that they are independent and are not afraid of brutal tactics adopted by the government led by Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah.

“The people stood their ground despite extreme shelling through expired tear-gas during the long march towards Islamabad to convey their message that they would not accept slavery and imported government,” he said.

The PTI chairman during his address said that the country is facing a financial crisis and could go bankrupt owing to the policies of the incumbent government.

“I wanted to give a message to the establishment that if it wanted to remain neutral let it be but nation knows that real power in the country rests with you and the history will not forgive you if you remained neutral when the country is slipping towards bankruptcy owing to policies of the incumbent rulers,” he said.

Khan said that those in power are dragging the country towards bankruptcy and are only busy getting rid of their corruption cases. “First [General Pervez] Musharraf gave them an NRO and now they are giving a second NRO to themselves through getting clean chits in their corruption cases,” he said.

He lamented that the incumbent government is bent on ruining the state institutions including the police. “They are conspiring with the support of the election commission to rig the next elections and trying to ruin democracy in the country,” he said.

