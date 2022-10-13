Imran Khan to arrive in Karachi today

KARACHI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today (Friday) where he will address a public rally in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony, ARY News reported.

According to details available with ARY News, the PTI chief will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today to address a public rally in Shah Faisal Town where by-elections are scheduled for October 16.

Imran Khan will also address Karachi Bar Association and local government election candidate convention, said PTI leader Arsalan Taj.

Chairman Imran Khan will be arriving Karachi tomorrow Friday 14th October. – Karachi Bar Association

– Local body election candidate convention

– NA237 & NA239 Jalsa at Shah Faisal Colony#karachi pic.twitter.com/x6cN089H2o — Arsalan Taj (@ArsalanGhumman) October 13, 2022

The by-polls for seven vacant seats of the National Assembly will be held on October 16.

The by-polls were scheduled to take place in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Karachi.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to avoid commenting on Local Government (LG) elections during Karachi jalsa, scheduled to take place tomorrow (Friday).

According to details, the electoral watchdog has penned down to former premier, asking him to implement the ECP’s code of conduct in respect of Sindh local government (LG) elections during the Karachi Jalsa.

