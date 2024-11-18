PTI founder to be indicted in May 9 riots case on Nov 25

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, is set to be indicted in the May 9 riots case on November 25, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has fixed the date for indictment after hearing the arguments.

The former PM was presented before the court, which also provided him with additional copies of the challan. However, his lawyers raised objections, stating that the additional documents were not part of the original challan and were tampered with.

The prosecution has so far presented 11 challans in the case, and 120 accused have been provided with copies of the challan.

The court has declared 23 accused, including Shehbaz Gill, Murad Saeed, and Zulfi Bukhari, as absconders and ordered the confiscation of their properties.

The court has also directed the Director-General of Immigration to impose travel restrictions on the absconding accused. The hearing of the case has been adjourned until November 25.

Earlier, an anti terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted bail to Imran Khan in four May 9 cases.

The ATC judge Arshad Javed the case and approved the pleas filed by the former prime minister Imran Khan.

Prior to this, PTI founder Imran Khan moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the transfer of May 9 cases to military courts.

The PTI founder filed a plea through his lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari. The former prime minister has made the secretary law, secretary home, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, IG Jails, DG FIA and the federal government respondents.

He pleaded with the court not to transfer May 9 cases for military court trials.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.