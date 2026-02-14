PTI founder to be moved to hospital for eye treatment: Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has decided to transfer incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to the hospital for his eye treatment, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

Tariq Fazal further stated that it was decided to establish a medical board for the treatment of Imran Khan, adding that the government had also facilitated phone contact between the PTI founder and his sons.

He urged that sensitive matters such as health should not be politicised and urged PTI to avoid what he described as baseless propaganda or political point-scoring.

Tariq Fazal Cahudhary stressed that providing facilities to every prisoner in accordance with the law was the state’s responsibility.

He claimed that the government was fulfilling its responsibilities regarding the former prime minister Imran Khan’s medical care.

The minister also appealed for national seriousness and tolerance rather than turning the matter into a political issue.

Earlier today, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has indicated that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan may be shifted to the new Islamabad Model Jail once the facility becomes operational.

The minister made the remarks during a visit to the under-construction Islamabad Model Jail and the newly built trainee officers’ hostel at the National Police Academy, where he reviewed progress on key security and training infrastructure projects.