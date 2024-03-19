PTI founder to be released before Eid, says his lawyer

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar on Tuesday claimed that the deposed prime minister will be out of prison before 25th of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists after appearing before the court in cipher and Toshakhana case, Barrister Safdar said that the former prime minister and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s name were not mentioned in the complaint under which the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took action.

The FIA had begun the probe in the cipher case a week before a complaint was registered, he said, while questioning the initiation of the inquiry against the top two PTI leaders.

Imran Khan’s legal aide said that irregularities are arising in the FIA case as the proceedings continue.

Barrister Safdar went on to add that the judges hearing the case called the jail trial of his client a ‘mockery’. Quoting the court’s judges, the lawyer said the judge who presided over the proceedings against Khan in the cipher case had no knowledge of the law.

On January 30, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill “nefarious purposes”.

Read More: PTI founder files pleas against Toshakhana, Cipher case convictions again

The court in its verdict said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI founder Imran Khan on February 23 filed pleas against convictions in the cypher and Toshakhana case in Islamabad High Court.

The PTI founder had been alleging US involvement in throwing him out of power in 2022 on the basis of a cipher.

Khan was charged under the Official Secrets Act after he claimed that a conspiracy was behind his ouster.

In his speech on March 27, last year, he displayed a “threat letter,” a diplomatic code, which was used to depose his government a few days later through a vote of no confidence.