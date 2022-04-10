Imran Khan to chair PTI core committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will chair the core committee meeting of the party, hours after he was ousted as the prime minister through a no-confidence motion, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Faisal Javed said that Khan will announce the future course of action during the core committee meeting today.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will chair the core committee meeting of the party today insha’ALLAH. Imran Khan will annouce the future course of action. #PakistanZindabad — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 9, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded on Sunday night.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister Khan. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

Comments