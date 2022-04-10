Imran Khan to chair PTI core committee meeting today

Sunday, April 10, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will chair the core committee meeting of the party, hours after he was ousted as the prime minister through a no-confidence motion, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Faisal Javed said that Khan will announce the future course of action during the core committee meeting today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded on Sunday night.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister Khan. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

