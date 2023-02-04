Imran Khan to finalise candidates for KP, NA by-polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will finalise the candidates for the upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and National Assembly (NA) by-elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier held a meeting regarding the finalization of the candidates for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and National Assembly (NA) by-elections.

The meeting was attended by the former finance minister Asad Umar, former KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former defence minister Pervez Khattak, and Senator Shibli Faraz.

The participants of the meeting discussed the party’s preparations for KP by-polls as well as the issues related to candidates for national and provincial assembly seats in the province.

The meeting reviewed the selection of candidates recommended by the Regional Board in detail, while they also considered the loopholes in the election campaign strategy in KP.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed to accelerate the election preparations in KP and instructed the officials to complete the homework related to the candidates at the earliest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the schedule for by-elections on 31 vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA).

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the party candidates were asked to submit nomination papers between February 10 to 14, meanwhile, the initial list of the nominated candidates will be displayed on February 15.

The electoral watchdog will scrutinise the candidates who filed the nomination papers on February 18, meanwhile, the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on March 2.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP denotified more Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the NA speaker accepted their resignations.

After the announcement of PTI MNAs’ return to the National Assembly, the federal government made a move to accept their resignations in an apparent bid to reduce the number of opposition lawmakers.

