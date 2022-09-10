Imran Khan to hold 2nd flood relief telethon at 11 pm tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan would hold a second telethon for flood relief operations at 11 pm tomorrow, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani told, ARY News reported.

According to the ex-SAPM Iftikhar Durrani, the PTI Chief would hold a second telethon to collect donations for flood affected families on 11 pm tomorrow (September 11). A significant number of overseas Pakistanis, especially from the United States (US), would participate in the telethon and donate for flood affected families, he said.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan is the only leader trusted by inbound and overseas Pakistanis. People had shown their trust in the PTI Chief and donated over Rs5 billion in the first telethon as well, Durrani said.

Iftikhar added that the preparations for the telethon are underway, country men would donate and help their fellow people in this hour of need. The telethon would be telecasted live on TV, and social media platforms.

