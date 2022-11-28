Imran Khan to hold further consultations on quitting assemblies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has decided to hold further consultations on their decision to quit all assemblies as all party leaders gave full authority to the Chief on the matter, ARY News reported.

PTI held a party leaders session to decide upon quitting all assemblies to push the PDM government to call for fresh elections. In the session all the PTI leaders gave Imran Khan total authority to decide upon the matter, party sources said.

PTI sources said that majority of party leaders have recommended dissolving the KPK and Punjab assemblies rather than resigning from them. However, the PTI Chief has decided to hold further consultation regarding the matter, they added.

PML-Q leader and CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi were also taken in confidence during the session. Babar Awan and Barrister Ali Zafar Awan briefed the party leaders on the legal nuances of the matter.

The lawyers told that other parties would form a government if they resign from the assemblies. However, the incumbent CM would serve until a caretaker setup is decided, they added.

The ECP would form a caretaker setup If the government and the opposition cannot reach a conclusion. In which case the PDM would benefit, they added.

