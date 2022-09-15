Imran Khan to hold key address at 5:15 pm today

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has announced to address his supporters at 5:15 pm today to talk about some key issues, ARY News reported.

According to details, his address would be televised and telecasted live over social media platforms. Sources say that Imran Khan would make some important revelations in his address to his supporters.

On September 14, the former prime minister recorded his statement to the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate the terrorism charges against him.

Addressing media representatives after his hearing the PTI Chief said that he would give his supporters the call for another long march this month if the government does not announce fresh elections.

He added that he only talked about taking legal action against the officials involved in prolonging the illegal custody of Shahbaz Gill despite torture.

Earlier on September 12, an Anti-terrorism court extended interim bail of the former prime minister until September 20 after he appeared before the court today in a terrorism case pertaining to hurling threats at a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

The prosecutor sought the cancellation of Imran Khan’s bail citing his failure to appear before the investigation team probing the matter despite issuing three notices to him.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge extended the interim bail plea until September 20.

