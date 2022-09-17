Imran Khan to hold third flood relief telethon on Sunday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief (PTI) Chief Imran Khan announced to hold a third flood relief telethon on Sunday at 9 pm, ARY News reported.

The PTI Chief said that they are collecting donations for flood-affected people of the country and urged people to donate as much as they can for their fellow men. They have collected over Rs10 billion in the first two telethons, he added.

The former premier added that they will have extra phone lines so that maximum people can call and donate to affected people.

In the second telethon last Sunday, the PTI Chairman collected a total of Rs5 billion for flood-affected people.

The PTI Chief said that Pakistan contributes less than 1% to the global carbon footprint but we are among the most affected countries by climate change. We have pushed ourselves into calamity by not building more dams, said Imran Khan.

Over 33 million people have been severely affected by the floods, situations worse than the 2010 floods, the PTI Chief said at the start of the telethon. The nation would have to come together in this difficult time, he added.

In the first telethon, PTI Chief Imran Khan collected over Rs5 billion for flood relief operations. According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who moderated the event, the former prime minister collected over Rs5 billion in donations in 3 hours long flood telethon.

