Imran Khan to join telethon to raise funds for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will participate in a telethon to generate funds for the flood victims in Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the party’s general secretary Asad Umar from his Twitter handle who said that the details of the telethon will be shared later.

The announcement came a day after the former prime minister while visiting flood relief camps in DI Khan said that he was under pressure to initiate a fundraising for the victims, however, he will not do so unless he is confident of how the money would be spent.

Tomorrow @ImranKhanPTI will be holding a telethon to raise funds for flood relief efforts. Details will be announced later today — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 27, 2022

انشاء اللہ کل عمران خان سیلاب زدگان کے لئے ایک میگا ٹیلی تھان کا انعقاد کریں گے – ہم سبکو بڑھ چڑھ کے اس خدمت خلق میں حصہ لینا چاہیے – اللّٰہ تعالیٰ سے دعا کہ سبکو اپنے حفظ و امان میں رکھے – آمین #FloodsInPakistan — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi telephoned top PTI leaders to persuade party chairman Imran Khan for announcing a fundraising campaign for flood affectees.

Parvez Elahi telephoned Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz and urged them to ask Imran Khan to announce a fundraising drive for flood affectees. “Floods have wreaked havoc across Pakistan and we should leave all things aside and support the victims,” he said.

He emphasized that the entire nation should work together for the restoration of roads, schools and hospitals. “The rehabilitation of the victims and provision of food and medicines is among our top priority,” the chief minister Punjab announced.

