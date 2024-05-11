PTI founder to prefer imprisonment over ‘any deal’: Arif Alvi

SIALKOT: Former president Arif Alvi on Saturday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, would prefer remaining behind bars rather than making ‘any deal’, ARY News reported.

Addressing lawyers at Sialkot district bar, Alvi emphasised that ‘real freedom’ can only be achieved through self-respecting leadership that refuses to compromise.

He noted that there was no explanation why they were unwilling to negotiate with the person, who represents millions of people according to him.

Arif Alvi stated that his relationship with the PTI founder Imran Khan dates back a long time, and currently, all institutions are heading towards a dead end. “When someone reaches a dead end, matters tend to deteriorate,” he added.

Quoting the deposed premier, the former president said: “There is no way forward without the supremacy of Constitution,” emphasising that dialogue is the only way out.

Earlier, it was reported that former president Arif Alvi was given an “important responsibility” by party chief Imran Khan to “resolve things” through dialogue.

Read More: PTI founder’s release imperative for uniting Pakistan, says Arif Alvi

This was revealed during a press conference held by PTI leaders, including National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Arif Alvi, and PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, outside Adiala jail after their meeting with the ex-PM in the jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former president had made several attempts to bridge the chasm between Imran Khan and the establishment during his stint as the head of the state.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken a major U-turn on holding dialogue with establishment following the press conference of Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), seeking apology from the party over May 9 events.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that his party does not want to engage in talks with anyone, emphasising that it only seeks to uphold “constitutional and legal supremacy”.