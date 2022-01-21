Imran Khan to receive telephone calls from general public on Jan 23

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill Friday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the general public via telephone on January 23, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Gill said that the prime minister will take direct calls from the general public on January 23 at 3:00 pm. “Imran Khan will receive complaints and suggestions from the general public,” he said.

The adviser further shared that the prime minister would take people into confidence regarding the measures adopted by the government for their betterment.

وزیراعظم عمران خان 23 جنوری بروز اتوار تقریباً دن کے 3 بجے آپکا وزیراعظم پروگرام میں عوام کی براراست ڈائیریکٹ فون کالز موصول کریں گے۔ عوام کی شکایات اور آرا سنیں گے اور حکومت کے کئے گئے اقدامات سے عوام کو آگاہ کریں گے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 21, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has frequently interacted with the general public via telephone and one such instance previously, Imran Khan shared that a housing project has been initiated by the federal government under which Rs300,000 subsidy would be given to 100,000 housing units.

Read More: PM Imran announces subsidy on federal housing project in telephone calls with public

He said that a law needed for loans on housing projects was in pipeline due to some legal framework, however, it is now cleared and banks would provide loans for the construction of houses.

Comments