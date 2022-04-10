Imran Khan to visit Parliament House tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: The schedule and venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party session has been changed that will be chaired by Imran Khan at Parliament House, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan will visit Parliament House tomorrow. Khan will chair PTI parliamentary party session tomorrow at the Parliament House at 12:00 noon.

The political party will stage a peaceful protest across the country after Isha prayer. The parliamentary party session could not be held today due to the participation of the lawmakers in today’s protest.

Yesterday, Imran Khan had been ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded on Sunday.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.

Earlier the process of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan had been completed. Following the resignation of the NA speaker and deputy speaker, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq as a panel of the chairman of the house had conducted the Lower House proceedings.

The session that began at 10.30 am in the morning was adjourned four times during the day and the members from the treasury and opposition benches expressed their opinion.

