Imran Khan to visit Shangla on June 2

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit Shangla district on June 2, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai announced on Sunday.

According to ARY News, the provincial minister announced that during his Shangla visit, Imran Khan will also address a public gathering in Besham. The former premier will be accompanied by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Provincial President Pervez Khattak.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Imran Khan has raised his voice against corrupt mafia and American slaves. “The people of Shangla will warmly welcome their beloved leader”, he added.

The provincial minister stressed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always been a stronghold of PTI. “Fascist rulers cannot stop us from police violence,” Shaukat Yousafzai concluded.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan addressed PTI Workers’ Convention in Charsadda. He said that the present government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was going to recognise Israel following a delegation’s visit.

According to Imran Khan, a delegation visited Israel for the first time which included a salaried person of state television Pakistan Television (PTV). Imran Khan said that the nation will never accept the rulership of thieves and US slaves in Pakistan.

