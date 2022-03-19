PM Imran Khan holds ‘trump card’, says Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan still holds the ‘Trump card’ which he has not shown to anyone so far.

Talking to the media, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said those who are going here and there have to come back to their nests. PM Imran holds a ‘Trump card’ to foil no-trust move against him.

Reacting to the statements made by PTI MNA Romesh Kumar, he said Kumar was not given the ministry so he started to oppose the party leadership to blackmail.

“I condemn the intrusion and vandalism of PTI workers in Islamabad’s Sindh House yesterday. Imran Khan and the senior leadership have taken notice of the incident and we have sent a message to the workers not to do anything against the law,” he added.

Sindh governor said that there is a spectacle in Sindh House. Opposition leaders are calling it good and legitimate. PML-N leaders are openly admitting to doing horse-trading but yet the Election Commission is silent.

He further said that horse-trading is a shameful act, conscience sellers and buyers are openly roaming in Islamabad.

The Sindh governor said that the deviant members of the Assembly have been given an opportunity to decide within seven days to come back and are ready to talk to them. The conscience of these people does not know when it sleeps and when it wakes up.

Ismail said that it was the duty of the Sindh government to stop the provocation but PPP’s Shehla Raza’s statement surfaced in which she asked the party workers to be ready. They want to take issues towards the civil war, he claimed.

He also said that the situation in Sindh is in front of everyone, at present there is no intention to impose governor rule in the province, but if asked by PM Imran Khan, I will not delay a single minute and will impose the governor’s rule.

The Sindh governor said that Bilawal has warned of blocking the OIC session, he should be ashamed of himself. The OIC meeting will be held on time and whoever tries to disrupt the moot, will be dealt with severely by the state.

