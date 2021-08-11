PM Imran Khan offers help to Turkey in dealing with forest fires

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended Pakistan’s assistance to Turkey in dealing with forest fires after a delegation headed by Defence Minister Hulusi Akar called on him, ARY NEWS reported.

According to detail, the brief meeting between Turkey’s delegation headed by Hulusi Akar and the Pakistani delegation led by the premier was held at Bani Gala where the two sides discussed defence and other matters of mutual interests.

The prime minister expressed his grief over the forest fires in Turkey and offered whatever assistance the brotherly country would need from Pakistan. Imran Khan also lauded Turkish leadership for standing alongside Pakistan and extending cooperation on various matters including the Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan also apprised the delegation regarding Pakistan’s stance on the Afghanistan issue and reiterated that political settlement was the only solution to the problem.

“Afghan leadership should play its role in achieving a political settlement,” he said while extending all-out cooperation from Pakistan in this regard.

The defence minister also conveyed the message of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Imran Khan and said that Turkey would extend its cooperation for the resolution of issues faced by Pakistan including the Kashmir issue.

He also apprised the prime minister regarding Turkey’s role in improving the situation in Afghanistan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June said Turkey was planning talks with the Taliban over the refusal to let Ankara run Kabul airport after US troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

“God willing, we will see what kind of talks we will have with the Taliban and see where these talks take us,” Erdogan told journalists in Istanbul.

Turkey has been negotiating with US defence officials over its offer to help secure and run Kabul airport, which is key to allowing countries to retain a diplomatic presence in the war-torn country after the troop withdrawal.