PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech most viewed among world leaders on UN’s YouTube

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly is the most-watched video among world leaders on the UN’s YouTube page for the third consecutive year, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The video has so far generated around 326,000 views since it was uploaded on the video-sharing platform on September 25.

Coming in second is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address with close to 177,000 views since it was uploaded on September 25.

In third place is US President Joe Biden’s speech, which has more than 73,000 views since it was uploaded on September 21.

Furthermore, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech was viewed by 62,000 times, UK PM Boris Johnson had 47,000 views, Iran President Hassan Rouhani’s speech got 45,000 views and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s speech was seen by over 9,000 people.

It is to be mentioned here that as many as 300,000 people had watched PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech last year.

On September 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had virtually addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video link, PM said if the world community incentivises the new Afghan government, it will be a win-win situation for everyone.

He urged the UN Secretary-General to mobilize the international community for the humanitarian assistance of the Afghan people.

Watch PM Imran’s complete UNGA speech here: