Imran Khan urges courts to ‘act now’ against ‘violation’ of SC’s orders

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the courts to ‘open now and act’ against the government’s “brazen violation” of Supreme Court’s orders during Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.  

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “Today Punjab government has brazenly violated SC orders [and] election rules by openly using all government and state machinery to rig Punjab elections through illegal ballot stamping and harassing voters while arresting PTI leaders”.

The PTI Chairman also alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan has turned a blind eye to everything, while urging the courts ‘to open now and act’.

In another tweet, the former premier strongly condemned the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying that Gill’s arrest was an attempt to “rig elections” and “spread fear in people”.

“These fascist tactics will not work and our people will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote,” he tweeted, adding that the “handlers of imported government” should realise the damage that they were doing to the nation.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill was arrested for allegedly roaming with armed men during Punjab by-polls.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill. Tarar said that armed men were present with Dr Gill despite a complete ban on carrying weapons across Punjab.

Section 144 has been imposed across Punjab which prohibits carrying and exhibiting weapons.

