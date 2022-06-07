Imran Khan urges govt to boycott Indian products

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said inflation is rapidly increasing in the country after the ‘corrupts’ were brought into power, ARY News reported.

Addressing the group of lawyers outside his residence Bana Gala, Imran Khan said his government resisted International Monetary Fund (IMF) from increasing fuel and electricity prices but the ‘imported government’ has bowed down and accepted each and every demand of the fund.

The economy during the tenure of my government was on the right path and was growing at 5.6pc rate, he said and regretted that Moody’s has now changed Pakistan’s credit rating into negative.

The former prime minister alleged his government was toppled over a ‘foreign conspiracy’, the threatening letter received from the US was shared with the NSC, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and others concerned.

“Dacoits were imposed on the country, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza should have been given punishment over money laundering”, he said.

Commenting on the derogatory remarks of BJP leader, Imran Khan urged the government of Pakistan to record strong protests with India on the issue as the Arab countries are doing.

Leave your personal ties aside and announce boycotting Indian-made products, Imran Khan asked the incumbent government.

Calling Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, an alleged killer, Imran Khan said the government wants to arrest him in any case.

He asked the masses to be ready for the ‘Haqiqi Azadi’.

