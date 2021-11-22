PM Imran Khan underscores need for strengthening Pak-US relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized that Pakistan and the United States need to deepen engagement to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

He was talking to Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee Congressman Gregory Meeks and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-Proliferation, Congressman Ami Bera, in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed both Congressmen’s visit to Pakistan and hoped that it will not only lead to further deepening of Pakistan-United States relations but will also be instrumental in strengthening ties between Parliaments of the two countries. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 22, 2021



The prime minister particularly underscored that there is an urgent need to financially assist the Afghan people as part of the effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

With regard to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan and the U.S. needed to deepen engagement to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 22, 2021



Imran Khan hoped that visit of both the Congressmen will not only lead to further deepening of Pakistan-United States relations but will be instrumental in strengthening ties between the Parliaments of the two countries.

The Prime Minister also hoped that ways and means would be found to address the liquidity issue and enable banking channels to help Afghanistan sustain its immediate economic burden and challenges. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 22, 2021



Both sides maintained that Pakistan and United States should work to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relationships as well as co-operation in health, security, counter-terrorism, and combating climate change.

