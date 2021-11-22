Monday, November 22, 2021
PM Imran Khan underscores need for strengthening Pak-US relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized that Pakistan and the United States need to deepen engagement to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

He was talking to Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee Congressman Gregory Meeks and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-Proliferation, Congressman Ami Bera, in Islamabad.


The prime minister particularly underscored that there is an urgent need to financially assist the Afghan people as part of the effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.


Imran Khan hoped that visit of both the Congressmen will not only lead to further deepening of Pakistan-United States relations but will be instrumental in strengthening ties between the Parliaments of the two countries.


Both sides maintained that Pakistan and United States should work to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relationships as well as co-operation in health, security, counter-terrorism, and combating climate change.

