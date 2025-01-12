No demand from US for relief to PTI Founder, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that the United States has made no demand to provide relief to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Asif accused PTI of spreading false information and trying to damage Pakistan’s reputation by wrongly linking their political issues to the U.S Congress.

He criticized Imran Khan and PTI for shifting from their earlier “Absolutely Not” stance to “Absolutely Yes,” saying this shows a complete change in their position.

He also accused PTI of staging fake dramas, including claims about congressional hearings, to gain public sympathy and political advantage.

Referring to the events of May 9, Asif stated that PTI’s efforts to create chaos and conspiracy have repeatedly failed, and accountability for those involved will continue.

He revealed that during a past protest, the PTI founder Imran Khan agreed to one plan, but Bushra Bibi pushed for a march toward D-Chowk instead.

Asif further blamed PTI for causing a deadlock in negotiations, saying they are not serious about talks. He added that the truth behind their political maneuvers will soon be exposed.

Pakistan’s relationship with the U.S., he said, is built on 76 years of diplomacy and mutual interests, not on short-term political games.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Vawda stated that the conviction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the £190 million case is inevitable.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Vawda claimed that he was federal minister when the £190 million case was approved, and he had warned the then prime minister to not go ahead with this project as it may land Imran Khan in jail.

Vawda maintained that the £190 million case is “open and shut,” stating that the evidence against PTI founder was overwhelming. He also claimed that Khan had signed documents related to the case, implying that he had acknowledged his involvement. The senator alleged that some PTI leaders were involved in a conspiracy against PTI founder.

He claimed that the PTI founder had been planning to evade accountability for two and a half years. The senator predicted that the truth would soon be revealed, and that Khan’s imprisonment was imminent.

It important to mention here that an accountability court in Rawalpindi will announce its verdict in £190m case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran khan and his wife Bushra Bibi tomorrow.