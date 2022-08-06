Imran Khan used charity funds for politics: Maryam Aurangzeb

Islamabad: Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan collected foreign funding and used charity funds for his political gains, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday the Information and Broadcast Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan is trying to underplay the prohibited funding case terming it a technical issue, but he submitted false documents to the ECP.

The PML-N leader said that PTI is the first-ever party to be declared ‘foreign funded’ by the ECP. The decision after 8 years, yet PTI claims the decision was rushed, she added.

She added that no party can gather funds from foreign nationals, Imran Khan gathered funds in his employees’ accounts but is now denying it. PTI’s 2014 sit-in was organized using foreign funds, the PML-N leader alleged.

Maryam added that the ECP’s findings have removed the ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ mask from your face. Imran Khan used foreign funds to derail a nuclear state, she added.

The PTI Chief collected funds in the name of charity and then used them to further his political agenda, she claimed.

The government formed a six-member FIA committee to investigate the PTI funding after the ECP issued their findings.

