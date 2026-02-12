PTI founder loses 85% vision in right eye

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has been left with only 10–15% vision in his right eye, ARY News reported.

The disclosure came after Barrister Salman Safdar submitted a report to the Supreme Court following a meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

The report recommended an immediate eye examination, stating that the PTI founder has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, KP CM Afridi said that despite treatment, Imran Khan’s vision had declined to 10–15%, and his eye condition had reached a serious level.

He accused the Punjab government of deliberate neglect and mistreatment of the PTI founder while in custody at Adiala Jail.

Afridi further stated that Imran Khan’s personal physician had yet to conduct a thorough examination and that no satisfactory explanation had been provided by jail authorities.

He claimed that the former prime minister had been subjected to intentional and concerning treatment, worsening his health condition.

The Chief Minister demanded that the Islamabad High Court take up Imran Khan’s petitions regarding his health condition and ensure justice.

He criticised the authorities for focusing on detaining Imran Khan rather than addressing his medical needs, saying, “The priority appears to be only to keep the PTI founder in custody and suppress him.”

Afridi warned that if action was not taken, the public might have no choice but to protest, adding that the jail superintendent, Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, would be held accountable under the law.

According to Salman Safdar’s report, Imran Khan raised serious concerns about the rapid and substantial loss of vision over the past three months, while under the “care and custody” of Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, Superintendent, Adiala Jail.

Until October 2025, Imran Khan said, he had normal 6 x 6 vision in both eyes, but he began experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision thereafter, which he repeatedly reported to the jail superintendent.

However, the former prime minister said, no action was taken by the jail authorities, resulting in a sudden and complete loss of vision in his right eye. After that, an ophthalmologist from PIMS Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Arif, was called to examine him.

According to the PTI founder, he was diagnosed with a blood clot that caused severe damage, and despite the treatment administered (including an injection), he has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered that an eye examination of Imran Khan be conducted before February 16, directing that a team of doctors be constituted to carry out the assessment.