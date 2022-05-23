Imran Khan visits Peshwar’s Saddar Market without protocol/security

Peshawar: PTI chairman Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to Saddar Market Peshawar where people warmly welcomed him, ARY News reported.

Former Premier Imran Khan visited Pesharwar’s Fawara Chowk in Saddar market along with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Pervaiz Khattak and Shehbaz Gill.

Imran Khan visited the crowded market without any kind of protocol or security.

On Sunday, Imran Khan announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25.

Imran Khan addressed an important press conference after chairing the party’s core committee session to finalise the strategy and date of Islamabad’s long march.

He said, “I have decided that we will march towards Islamabad. I am inviting people from all walks of life including ex-servicemen.

“I will meet you in Islamabad at Srinagar Highway at 3:00 pm on May 25. I want to see people from all walks of life in the Islamabad long march on May 25,” he added.

The PTI chairman added, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.”

