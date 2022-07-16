Imran Khan vows continuing constructive criticism

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan has vowed to continue constructive criticism against the bad governance and clarified that he has no intentions to deliberately target the establishment, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While appearing in online questions and answers session on social media, Imran Khan said that the establishment came under sharp criticism after the PTI government was toppled. He said that he will continue constructive criticism without blaming the establishment.

He said that whoever gets the mandate in a transparent will bring out the country from crisis. He expressed fears of the Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan if the current crisis continues for more time.

“I have neither fought establishment nor want to fight it. However, the matter of toppling an elected government must be investigated and a commission should be formed to ascertain the characters behind it.”

The PTI chairman said, “Establishment is a reality in Pakistan and we have to admit it. If the government and the establishment are not on the same page then we cannot move forward.”

“How did Donald Lu know about the no-confidence motion going to be tabled? He had threatened to remove Imran Khan and warned of severe consequences if the no-trust move fails. The ambassador was answerable to me and an inquiry will expose the responsible persons behind it.”

While answering a question, “They [ruling political parties] cannot win even two seats but they will definitely try to rig the by-elections. Mr X has been directed to set grounds for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) victory at any cost.”

“Punjab police and CCPO are threatening people. Our candidates and workers are receiving threats.”

He criticised that the entry of Ali Amin Gandapur has been banned in Punjab which was an illegal move. Khan said that the nation has awakened now and knew about their rigging tactics.

Imran Khan said that PTI has neither interfered into any institution nor allow anyone to interfere. “Next time, I will accept the government with full powers and adopt concrete steps to make everyone accountable.”

